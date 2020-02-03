Caught on video: man thrown out of a wheelchair in the parking lot dispute

PLEASANT HILL, APPROX. (WGHP) – A man was thrown out of a wheelchair after facing a driver who illegally parked in a parking lot reserved for people with disabilities, police said in a Facebook post.

On January 11, officials responded to an attack call at a Target store in Pleasant Hill, California.

It started in the parking lot, where the victim was facing a man who was later identified as Jimmie Tiger and illegally parked in the reserved, accessible parking lot.

After the first confrontation, the man in the wheelchair entered the shop. He was near the customer service counter when Tiger approached again.

Tiger is said to have told the man to go back to the parking lot to apologize to his wife. The man in the wheelchair declined.

The video shows Tiger pushing the wheelchair a few meters against the occupant’s will before it tilts over and throws it on the floor.

Witnesses helped and cared for the victim until help arrived.

Pleasant Hill Detectives were able to identify the man’s license plate and identify the suspect.

Tiger has been charged with attempted kidnapping, assault and special assault.

He was arrested on January 19.