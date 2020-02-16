[caught-on-video:-truck-thief-rams-gate,-injures-staff]

The Portland Law enforcement Section is seeking for a thief who stole a pickup truck from a tow garden. The thief made a daring escape as the incident was caught on camera.

Police produced surveillance footage exhibiting an older guy and a youthful lady breaking into the tow yard. The girl manages to enter the property by sliding below the gate.

An worker is viewed exhibiting up as the woman smashes via the gate with a stolen pickup, knocking the personnel to the ground. The woman manages to escape just after ramming the gate a number of periods.

The worker was taken to a neighborhood hospital with major but not everyday living-threatening injuries.