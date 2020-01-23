Cause of whitening hair found “overnight”

WASHINGTON – According to folklore, Marie Antoinette’s hair turned white overnight before it was executed by the guillotine during the French Revolution in 1793. The unfortunate queen embodied an extreme example of the phenomenon of stress-related graying of the hair.

The biological mechanism behind such graying has long remained a mystery. However, the researchers said they figured out how it happened on Wednesday: it’s the body’s response to the danger that comes from fighting or fleeing.

In mouse experiments, the researchers investigated how stress affects the stem cells in hair follicles, which are responsible for the formation of melanocytes, the pigment-forming cells that give the hair its color – black, brown, blonde, red or somewhere in between. Humans typically have around 100,000 hair follicles on their scalp.

The researchers initially suspected that a stress-induced immune attack could target melanocyte stem cells, but the hypothesis was not proven. They then investigated whether the stress hormone cortisol could be the culprit, but it was also a dead end.

Instead, they found that the body’s sympathetic nervous system, which controls the mammal’s fight or flight response to threats, plays a central role. It consists of a network of nerves that run everywhere, including the skin. They are like bands that wrap around every hair follicle and are very close to the melanocyte stem cells.

When the mice were exposed to short-term pain or under stressful laboratory conditions, these nerves released the chemical norepinephrine, which was then taken up by the stem cells in the hair follicle, which serve as a finite reservoir of melanocytes.

“When the hair regenerates, some of these stem cells usually turn into pigment-producing cells that color the hair. However, when exposed to sympathetic norepinephrine, all stem cells are activated and convert to pigment-producing cells, ”said Ya-Chieh Hsu, associate professor of stem cell and regenerative biology at Harvard University and a Harvard stem cell director.

“That means there are none left. The reservoir of pigment-regenerating stem cells will be used up in a few days. And once they’re gone, you can’t regenerate the pigment, ”added Hsu, lead author of the study published in the journal Nature.

Graying hair is one of the many ways that stress affects the body. The results could lead to the development of therapies for stress-related graying or potentially other stress-related changes in tissue, although it could take years, she said.

Stress is not the only reason why hair can turn gray. The natural aging process is the most common cause. Genetic mutations and, in some cases, immune attacks can also help hair lose color.

“Melanocyte stem cells are also lost during aging,” said Hsu. “An interesting hypothesis could be that stress is an accelerated aging process. However, we do not yet know whether this is true. We are interested in finding out the link. “