Cavan is the hardest hit county outside Dublin, according to the latest figures

Cavan is proportionally the most affected county for coronavirus outside Dublin, suggest the latest provisional figures.

While in real terms the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Border County is a fraction of those in the capital, Cavan infection rates appear to be much higher than in the rest of the country. country relative to its actual population.

Figures released Saturday by the Health Protection Surveillance Center (HPSC) compare cases to county populations.

They show 345 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Cavan, a county with a population of around 76,000, at midnight Wednesday.

However, that would translate into almost 453 cases per 100,000 population, making it proportionately the second most affected county in the state.

Cumulative incidence rate per 100,000 population of confirmed CovidD-19 cases until midnight April 15 by county. Photography: HSE

Earlier this month, the Irish Association of Hospital Consultants (IHCA) said doctors were being sent to work at Cavan General Hospital, after it was reported that up to 70 doctors and nurses who working there had been infected with Covid-19.

Meanwhile, in Dublin, there were 6,567 cases confirmed until midnight Wednesday, which represents more than 487 infections per 100,000 in the population.

Westmeath ranks third when comparing cases to county populations, with an infection rate of approximately 358 cases per 100,000 population.

The figures are included in a report prepared by the HPSC for the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET). It is titled Epidemiology of Covid-19 in Ireland and notes that the data are provisional.

Border counties

With the exception of Leitrim, the border counties all seem to have significantly higher per capita rates than in much of the south and west of the country.

In Louth, which includes the dense urban centers of Drogheda and Dundalk, the confirmed rate of Covid-19 per 100,000 population is almost 298 cases. In Monaghan, it is over 270, while in Donegal, the rate barely exceeds 221.

Leitrim sparsely populated has a rate of almost 144.

The numbers compare unfavorably to parts of the southeast, in particular.

Wexford has the lowest rate per 100,000 population, with less than 51 cases. This rate is almost nine times lower than that of Cavan, and a fraction of that of all other border counties.

Waterford is the second lowest, just below 88.

Even counties with large cities have significantly lower per capita case rates than most border counties.

In Cork, the rate is 174 cases; in Limerick, it is 176, while Galway records 103 confirmed cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Dublin counties all rank higher than south and west: Kildare has a rate of 279 confirmed infections per 100,000 population; Wicklow has a rate of almost 270, while Meath has a rate of 216.