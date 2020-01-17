Cavani ‘offered’ Man Utd, Chelsea favorites for Werner, Tottenham want Man City ace

talkSPORT.com summarizes the latest transfer and football news in the newspapers and online.

Manchester United will be offered Edinson Cavani in the summer with a free transfer. The striker is currently in Paris Saint-Germain, but is expected to leave Ligue 1 club if his contract ends after the current season ends. Cavani might consider moving to Old Trafford, but United would have to face the competition from Chelsea and Atletico Madrid. However, there is little likelihood that he will leave France in January as PSG are still likely to want £ 30m for Cavani despite the short time remaining for his current deal. (Manchester Evening News)

Christian Eriksen’s move to Internazionale appears to be getting closer when his agent is reported to meet with Serie A club officials. Eriksen’s agent Martin Schoots had dinner with inter-CEO Giuseppe Marotta before suggesting a move from Tottenham to San Siro. Some reports indicate that a £ 13m bid has been submitted when Antonio Contes ‘team seeks to end Juventus’ dominance in Italian football. (COMPLETE REPORT)

Bruno Fernandes’ move to Manchester United could be completed today, and the midfielder could say goodbye to Benfica from Sporting tonight. Fernandes, who will see Liverpool versus Man United at Anfield on Sunday, has been touted a £ 65m fee. (FULL REPORT)

Getty Images – Getty

Bruno Fernandes will join Man United in the coming days

Ashley Young’s transfer from Manchester United to Inter Milan has been arranged for a fee of £ 1.3m. Young is believed to be in Italy for a medical exam and personal arrangements. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed his move to Serie A on Friday (COMPLETE REPORT)

Chelsea are favorites for striker Timo Werner of RB Leipzig. The 23-year-old described the Premier League as the “most interesting” league in Europe, suggesting that a change is imminent. However, he will not move yet because he insists that he is initially satisfied with the Bundesliga team. (Image)

Manchester City has not given up hope of signing Leroy Sane on a long-term contract. The winger has been a goal of FC Bayern Munich for some time, and it is believed that City declined several offers last summer. There is also a suggestion that Sane should consider moving to the Bundesliga club. (Metro)

Inter Milan are keen to sign Christian Eriksen – European expert Kevin Hatchard expects Dane to leave Tottenham in January

Jose Mourinho spoke to Man City’s Joao Cancelo about a possible move to Tottenham. Cancelo only joined the English champions of Juventus last summer, making a deal worth £ 58m. In the Premier League, however, he was only used eight times. It is said that he becomes impatient because he lacks time. (El Desmarque)

Manchester United and Chelsea compete for high-ranking midfielder Boubakary Soumare. The 20-year-old currently plays for Lille, but is associated with a move to the Premier League. A decision will only be made after the game against PSG on January 26th. Arsenal should no longer be interested in the next generation. (Sky Sports)

Juventus midfielder Emre Can has ruled out a possible move to Manchester United. He has fallen out of favor in Serie A and wants to leave, but will not play in Old Trafford because of his connections to the former Liverpool club. Can leave Anfield with a free transfer in 2018. (Tuttosport)

Slaven Bilic is ready to offer his former West Ham club £ 1.5m to loan Grady Diangana in West Brom for the rest of the season. The English U20 midfielder was a revelation to the club when he led the championship. He has scored five goals in 20 games and could be crucial for promotion in the second half of the season. (Telegraph)