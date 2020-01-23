Cavani’s father comments on Chelsea rumors, PSG names her Arsenal goal award, Bale returns to Tottenham?

talkSPORT.com summarizes the latest transfer and football news in Thursday’s newspapers and online.

Edinson Cavani’s father insists that PSG striker Atletico Madrid will choose ahead of Chelsea if a deal is struck. He said: “There are many other clubs, but when you give your word to a team, you respect it. If it is available tomorrow and Atletico still wants it, it will likely sign. ” (Guardian)

Paris Saint-Germain has named its prize for the Arsenal goal Layvin Kurzawa. The 27-year-old is out of the contract this summer and the French club wants £ 4.2m for the defender. (Telegraph)

Tottenham is concerned about the structure of a possible deal where Gareth Bale could return to the club, although Real Madrid is open to discussion. Paddy Power floated better when the Welsh man returned to North London on Tuesday after a flood of betting. (Telegraph)

Gareth Bale seems unsettled in Madrid

Manchester United’s move to Bruno Fernandes is DISCONTINUED. Sporting want £ 68m for 25-year-old Portuguese midfielder and United have significantly reduced their £ 42.5m offer. (The sun)

Valencia is preparing to switch to Dani Ceballos. The Real Madrid man has borrowed a season at Arsenal but wants an early exit this month that has rarely been seen in recent months. It is believed that Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is ready to have the midfielder return to his parents’ club. (Brand)

JulS Laurens from talkSPORT believes that talisman Kylian Mbappe from Paris, Saint-Germain, would think about an offer from Liverpool “every day of the week”. Laurens said: “It is fairly easy if Liverpool can pay the € 300 million or maybe € 350 million with the bonuses and put them on the table – which PSG asks everyone to sign Mbappe – he will make this offer every single day consider the week “- FULL STORY

Jermaine Pennant urges ‘fantastic talent’ Jude Bellingham to stay in Birmingham as Man United has expressed interest

Manchester United have reportedly decided against a transfer from former striker Carlos Tevez in this transfer window. The 35-year-old was associated with a sensational return to Old Trafford, where he spent two years with the Red Devils under Sir Alex Ferguson between 2007 and 2009. (Express)

Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose travels to London to seek treatment before moving to Tottenham. The Brazilian striker has been reported to have a £ 60m release clause that Spurs won’t have to pay if they reach an agreement with the La Liga team. Spanish retailer AS claims the 28-year-old is traveling to England to complete the switch when Tottenham tries to complete the search for Harry Kane’s replacement. – FULL STORY

Jermaine Pennant described 16-year-old Birmingham city sensation Jude Bellingham as “fantastic talent” – but asked the youngster to refuse to switch to Manchester United. The teenager has been linked to a breathtaking departure from the blues, with United reportedly willing to pay over £ 30m for his commitment, while Barcelona is also said to be keeping an eye on him. – FULL STORY

