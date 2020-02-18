[Cayce Community rallies to remember Faye Swetlik]

CAYCE, SC (WOLO)–Just times immediately after finding out 6-calendar year-previous Faye Swetlik’s body was uncovered in her Cayce community, numerous individuals have collected to honor her memory.

ABC Columbia’s Tim Scott is are living from the Churchill Heights subdivision to convey to us how folks are celebrating Faye’s lifestyle.

Over the last couple of times, hundreds have gathered at a memorial and some have even donated presents to honor Faye’s daily life and what she has intended for her neighborhood.

Shortly soon after her autopsy took place Saturday, a legislation enforcement-led motorcade guided Faye’s overall body from the Health-related College of South Carolina in Charleston to Caughman-Harman funeral home in Lexington.

A series of prayer vigils took location outside the funeral dwelling as effectively as close to the makeshift memorial formed at the entrance of Faye’s community.

Men and women started off incorporating toys, candles, balloons, and pics. Even however some did not know Faye individually, they say, her death has touched so a lot of life.