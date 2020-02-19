[Cayce DPS: Evidence suggests neighbor abducted, killed Faye Swetlik]

CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO) —New specifics have been uncovered on the lead to of death for both six-year-aged Faye Swetlik and a gentleman discovered yards away from her human body.

Cayce Director of Community Basic safety Byron Snellgrove suggests evidence factors to Coty Taylor, 30, killing Faye just several hours right after she was kidnapped very last 7 days.

Authorities observed a polka dot rain boot and a ladle stuffed with dust inside of a rubbish can exterior 602 Picadilly Sq. for the duration of a research Thursday morning.

Byron Snellgrove, Cayce’s Director of Community Protection, was on scene Thursday early morning when they narrowed the research to Coty Taylor’s garden.

“As help was coming, I went into the woods behind the townhomes, and just just before 10: 30, I had uncovered the system of Faye Swetlik,” Snellgrove explained.

Snellgrove explained it did not seem to be the entire body had been there really prolonged, and had potentially been moved there right away.

Shortly immediately after Snellgrove observed the physique, officers discovered Taylor’s body on his back again patio.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher determined 30-year-old Coty Taylor’s dying was a suicide brought about by a wound to the neck.

Authorities say Taylor was cooperative with investigators and even enable officers into his house Wednesday afternoon. Snellgrove claimed investigators informed him prior to the bodies getting uncovered that there was nothing in the property indicating Taylor experienced just about anything to do with Faye being missing.



Even so, Snellgrove reported discovering the critical items of proof in a garbage can exterior his residence modified the study course of the investigation.

“Evidence qualified prospects us to believe the deceased male abducted and killed Faye Marie Swetlik, and he was the sole perpetrator of this crime,” Snellgrove mentioned.

During the working day Tuesday, quite a few folks ongoing to honor Faye by incorporating to an at any time-escalating memorial.

“I’ve received a daughter the very same age. I had to come into city to pay back my respects on my working day off,” said Ed Caba, a resident of Graniteville who visited the memorial Tuesday.

Other people say Faye’s tale has introduced the group jointly.

“I believe it is great that everyone’s putting their discrepancies aside and arrive alongside one another for her. It exhibits she was a specific minor female,” mentioned Angie Crim, who lives in West Columbia.

Several men and women that arrived to the memorial these days say they approach to be in attendance at Faye’s memorial support, which will be held Friday, February 21, at 7 pm at Trinity Baptist Church.

Relatives members say they want the assistance to be a child-helpful party, and they request that any individual collaborating put on pink or purple.