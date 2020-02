CAYCE, SC (WOLO)– The Metropolis of Cayce hosted a Group Candlelight Vigil Honoring the Everyday living of Faye Marie Swetlik.

The vigil, Tuesday afternoon at five: 30pm, included a Minute of Silence and the Lights of Candles.

Mayor Elise Partin sent the opening concept.

Also on hand for the Candlelight Vigil, have been Hope Vrana, Principal of Springdale Elementary, the place Faye was enrolled.

Faye Swetlik remembered -picture Cayce Community Safety