CBA invests USD 200 million in BNPL Service Klarna

divide

Tweet

divide

divide

divide

To press

E-mail

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) has invested $ 200 million in the Swedish FinTech unicorn Klarna. Both companies announced on Thursday (January 30) that the purchase will now be made and payment will be made later.

CBA gave Klarna an initial investment of $ 100 million in August. This new funding is valued at $ 5.5 billion and is intended to give CBA additional rights and commitment to Klarna’s international growth. As a result of the total investment, the bank’s stake in Klarna increases from originally 1.8 percent to 5.5 percent.

The Klarna shopping app is launched with the official Klarna rollout in Australia. CBA app users can be the first to test the online shopping service by connecting the Klarna app to a CBA account. With Klarna, buyers can pay for their purchases in four equal installments with no interest or fees for timely payments.

“Australian consumers’ expectations continue to evolve, demanding seamless, intuitive and transparent online shopping services that better meet their daily needs,” said Sebastian Siemiatkowski, chairman and co-founder of Klarna. “This partnership with CBA is based on a shared obsession with how good digital experiences can really serve consumers today.”

Klarna was founded in 2005 and has raised a total of $ 1.4 billion in funding. At $ 5.5 billion, it is the most valuable privately held FinTech company in Europe. His numerous investors include the American rapper Snoop Dogg, who was introduced in a Klarna advertising campaign.

“We are pleased to partner with Klarna to bring the innovative payment technology and integrated shopping experience to the Australian market. Together with our market-leading digital technology, trade relationships and strong customer network, we will offer a range of innovative new services that will benefit Australian consumers and retailers, ”said Matt Comyn, CEO of CBA.

Siemiatkowski announced in December that Klarna adds around six million new customers every year. The company employs around 3,000 people in 17 countries.

———–

Recommended PYMNTS study:

Despite consumer affinity for instant payments, many states and municipalities use traditional methods such as checks to pay out funds to consumers. In the new Payout report of the state and local governmentPYMNTS speaks to local government representatives in Oregon, Tennessee and Texas to find out why the reviews are ongoing and what is required to replace them.