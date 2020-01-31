CBC Sports

While the court and field governing body recognized on Friday that shoe technology poses a risk to the sport, runners managed to continue to wear a favorite Nike design.

World Athletics published updated guidelines limiting the use of prototype shoes such as the high-tech Nike style worn during a marathon of less than two hours, conducted by Eliud Kipchoge in Vienna in October.

Independent research showed “sufficient evidence to express concern that the integrity of the sport may be threatened by recent developments in shoe technology,” according to the Monaco-based governing body.

A working group of experts will be established to assess whether new shoes are entering the market.

Yet the more established Nike style called Vaporfly, increasingly popular with top marathon runners, can be worn.

VIEW | Vaporfly can give runners too much performance improvement:

Getting performance-enhancing marathon runners from a Nike Vaporfly shoe can be too much, some sports regulators say, and the shoes could be banned to be worn in competition – including the upcoming Summer Olympics. 01:59

World Athletics has established as a guideline that a shoe must be available on 30 April in order to be able to be purchased for a minimum of four months to be eligible for use in competitions.

“If a shoe is not openly available to everyone, it is considered a prototype and its use in competitions is not allowed,” the statement said.

The Olympic Games in Tokyo will open in just under six months.

“When we enter the Olympic year, we don’t believe we can exclude shoes that have been widely available for quite some time,” said Sebastian Coe, president of athletics, “but we can draw a line by using shoes that go beyond what is currently on the market as we continue to investigate

“I believe that these new rules strike the right balance by providing assurance to athletes and manufacturers in preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.”