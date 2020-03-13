CBI Files New Case Against Bank Founder Rana Kapoor, Searching Real Estate, Companies – News from India

A fresh CBI case against Rana Kapoor

Delhi bungalow in the center of the case

Bungalow undervalued in exchange for relaxation in loans

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday searched several premises, including the Delhi bungalow monster, and filed a new case against Yes bank founder Rana Kapoor, who is under investigation for suspected money laundering and alleged role in the launch of a huge substandard property that led to a RBI moratorium on the bank, the agency said.

Kapoor and his wife along with others were named in a new case filed on Friday. The CBI, which is investigating corruption and criminal conspiracy in the Yes Bank case, is also conducting searches in Delhi and Mumbai, the residence of Kapoor and his family, as well as the premises of several other companies, the official added.

“The CBI has registered a case against Shri Rana Kapoor, the then physician and CEO of Yes Bank Ltd; Shri Gautam Thapar, promoters of Avantha Group; SMT. Bindu Rana (wife of Shri Rana Kapoor), director of M / s Bliss Abode Pvt Ltd and unknown others u / s 120 B & 420 IPCs and Sections 7, 11 and 12 of the PC Act 1988, “it is stated in official agency release.

The new case concerns Ran Kapoor’s property on Amrita Shergil Road and the CBI release claimed it was purchased for less than market value in exchange for loans.

“Reportedly Shri Rana Kapoor conspired with other FIR defendants accused of obtaining illegal confession in the form of a bungalow in Amrita Shergill Marg, New Delhi, paying only Rs 378 crore (approximately) through M / s Bliss Abode Pvt Ltd, where his wife is Shri Rana was one of the two directors.This property was subsequently mortgaged by India Bulls Housing Finance Ltd for a loan of Rs 685 crore (approx.) It was further claimed that much less market value compensation was paid to M / s Avantha Realty Ltd for relaxation in other existing M / s Avantha Group loans and to advance new / additional M / s Group Avantha loans, “the official statement said.

The CBI confirmed that it conducted a search on Friday in Mumbai, Delhi / NCR at the premises of the accused, “including Shri Rana Kapoor, smt. Bindu Kapoor, M / s Avantha Realty Ltd; M / s Bliss Abode Pvt Ltd and other private company. “

Rana Kapoor is suspected of involvement in money laundering worth 4,300 kroner, along with members of his family, through 78 training companies, which are on trial for diversion.

The company controlled by his three daughters also received a loan of 600 kroner from the troubled real estate firm Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) to which the bank gave a large sum, which eventually turned into bad debt. It is debated whether the loan to the Kapoor family firm was a substantial pro quota for loans approved by Yes Bank.

According to ED documents, Yes Bank purchased DHFL debentures worth 3,700 kroner rune, giving Doit a loan of 600 kroner, the company of which Kapoor’s daughters are directors. ED thinks Doit’s loan was repayable.

The central government has cleared the draft remediation scheme for the troubled Da Bank. The Reserve Bank of India proposed one scheme to rebuild Yes Bank last week

Under the scheme, SBI and other lenders will invest fresh funds in the bank and in exchange for up to 49 per cent stake. The scheme also mandates that SBI hold more than 26 per cent stake in three years from the date of investment.

State Bank of India (SBI) yesterday announced an infusion of Rs 7,250 crore at Da Bank against Rs 725 crore worth Rs 10 crore. ICICI Bank’s private lender board also decided to invest Rs 1,000 crore into the bank on Thursday. The decision was announced Friday.

Yes the Bank is currently under a SBI multi-month moratorium, which has limited all withdrawals to Rs 50,000 by April 3 and suspension of its top management. The government announced that the moratorium would be lifted within three days of the renewal scheme coming into force.

. (ToTranslate tags) Rana Kapoor