CBI raided 7 locations in Mumbai; house of Yes Bank founder Ran Kapoor, daughters searched – News from India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday conducted raids on seven locations in Mumbai over a fraud case against Da Bank founder Rana Kapoor.

The day before, on Sunday, Kapoor had handed over the Special Holiday Court in Mumbai by March 11 to the Law Enforcement Administration.

Some of the locations where CBI raids are ongoing in the financial capital are the DHFL office at Sir PM Road, the two offices of DOIT Urban Ventures India Pvt Limited, at Senapati Bapat Marg and Elphinstone Road.

The Worli residence of Yes Bank Crisis founder Rana Kapoor, the residence of Kapil Wadhawan in Bandra West, the residence of Rana Kapoor’s daughter Raakhi Kapoor Tandon in Nariman Point (NCPA complex) and the Radha Kapoor Khanna residence in Nariman Points (NCPA complex) are also running concurrently.

Applying for a five-day custody of Kapoor, the ED made an “oral submission” to the court, citing financial irregularities of Yes Bank and DHFL.

“The ED believes that Kapoor used his position to favor his daughter’s companies, so he needs custody to investigate the role and the daughters in the matter,” said the lawyer representing ED.

The investigating agency also argued in court that many family businesses are involved, and there are some quid pro quo cases.

Responding to the investigative agency’s allegations, Rana Kapoor told the court that “despite the treatment, I cooperate with the agency whenever necessary.”

