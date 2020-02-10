CBS develops limited revival of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation

It’s been five years since CBS went through an iconic police process CSI: Crime Scene Investigation went up in the air and despite a final series finale, the network has reportedly started developing a limited revival for the long-running series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

CBS has spoken to series creator Anthony Zuiker, executive producer Jerry Bruckheimer, and the show’s creative team to continue the story to a limited extent. Sources report about it ElementaryJason Tracey will compose the screenplay, which is described as celebrating its 20th anniversary on October 6th.

The revival is slated to return to Las Vegas, where the multi-series franchise started, and it is even sought to bring back members of the original cast, including William Petersen, who led the show for the first 10 seasons as Gil Grissom and returned for the two-hour final ,

The plans reportedly started in July 18 when a new setting was considered for the then new streaming service CBS All Access. Just last summer, the executives of Bruckheimer's production company reminded the network of the upcoming anniversary and I contacted Tracey to help develop the pitch with Zuiker before I brought it into the network in October.

During its original performance, it was twice voted the world’s most watched television program by another CBS process NCIS to have taken this title even in its current 17th season. CSI has launched a multi-billion dollar media franchise for the network that spanned three spin-offs, comics, video games, novels and more. When the series originally ended in 2015, Zuiker hoped that it could continue after the two-hour final and the subsequent spin-off CSI: Cyber that saw the sequel to Ted Danson’s D.B. Russell alongside a new team. This spin-off was badly received by critics and fans alike and was canceled after only two seasons.