CBS drama ‘All Rise’ will film new episode amidst social distance with FaceTime and zoom

Many television shows and films have paused filming in the current times when people are practicing social distance, which has delayed new films and television content. One of CBS’s drama series, “All Rises,” offers a unique solution and is being filmed in the actors ’homes.

“All Rise” will use programs like FaceTime, WebEX and Zoom, as well as “available social media and online technology,” according to TVLine. The episode, which focuses on current events, will record the listed recordings in each customary home in the series, with the judge effectively chairing the convention hearing in an episode that reflects current events.

“This is a unique opportunity for our All Rise family to unite – in different homes and even cities – to talk about resilience, justice and community power,” executive producer Greg Spottiswood said in a statement.

It takes virtual shots in every house in the series, adding VFX to the finishing touches to create the background you need. The vehicle’s unique operator takes external shots of “the extinct environment that currently exists on the streets and neighborhoods of Los Angeles.”

The episode starts on Monday, May 4th, and if it goes well, we can see other TV studios using similar techniques using software and hardware from Apple and other technology companies to create content remotely.

. [TagsToTranslate] FaceTime