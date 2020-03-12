CBS News wants to list words like “Blacklist” as a Racist

CBS News has described words and phrases as “blacklist” and “Black Monday” racist.

“Yesterday many headlines referred to the stock market crash as ‘Black Monday’, and this is just one of the subtle and not-so-subtle ways that racism has gripped our everyday culture,” CBC This Morning, co- anchor Tony Dokoupil announced on Tuesday.

The segment that followed attacked several other words, and of course our founding fathers as racists, through a book – Stamped From the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America – aimed at children under 12 years. The book is written by Ibram X. Kendi, CBS News contributor and co-author Jason Reynolds.

Transcript provided by NewsBusters:

CO-ANCHOR MICHELLE MILLER: And speaking of the book, so many misconceptions and really are found throughout the story of what children are taught about their story. I hate to say it straight, but you know, when you go back and look at people like Thomas Jefferson, George Washington, those founding fathers who were so revered, how can you teach them again?

BUTS NEWS CONTRIBUTOR AND AUTHOR IBRAM X. KENDI: Well, I think you ask the question first, what does it mean that a slave holder announced the philosophy of American freedom? And so get out. And then I think young people can understand the contradictions. And I think it’s one of the things we’re trying to show through this book.

CBS CO-ANCHOR ANTHONY MASON: Tony referred to the introduction of you guys, even terms like “Black Monday”, “Black Sheep” can be transported in a negative connotation that we sometimes don’t even realize.

MILLER: Baked in vocabulary.

MASON: Yes.

(ONSCREEN GRAPH: Words with negative connotations: Black Monday, Black Sheep, Black, Blackmail, Blacklist)

KENDI: Yes, and I don’t think we even realize when you have a regular skin color and a negative connotation. There are relationships between the two of us and I think we need to break not only the relationship, but these negative connotations.

Why doesn’t CBS News disclose all the words and terms in which “black” is used as a positive?

For example, “in black” means you are making a profit. Black Friday is the best shopping day of the season for retailers because it is “black”.

The “black belt” is the highest achievement of a particular sport. This is a “black tie event” to gather on a top shelf. American Express names its most exclusive and elite credit card as a “Black Card”.

CBS also did not bother to inform its viewers in all ways that “white” is used as a negative.

The “Whiteout” is a hunt for a terrible winter storm.

The “white as a sheet” describes someone who is ill.

White Flight is worse for people traveling to the suburbs.

The “white feather” is a symbol of cowardice.

“Whitewash” is a negative term used to describe dishonest coverage.

Well, we all know why CBS did not present responsible context … Its motives are ominous.

In 1984, George Orwell warned that banning words – and this can be done though social ostracism, which is how the media elite works – is how you control speech. and if you control the speech, you control the political debate, and if you control the political debate, you control the people.

A good example is how the media has disappeared from the term “illegal immigrant” and replaced it with “undocumented immigrant”.

You see, “illegal immigrant” is too accurate, too effective to describe a person in the country illegally.

And so because the media and the left (but I repeat) want the country flooded with illegals, who see as future Democratic voters, the fuzzy, misleading term “undocumented immigrant” was deliberately invented by to make him sound like he is someone who illegally broke into our country is simply an immigrant who missed his driver’s license.

Calling an “illegal immigrant” an “undocumented immigrant” is like calling a robber a “tenant without documentation”.

Another reason for these obscene attacks on our language is to keep changing the rules, and the more the siller the better. This creates a Kafka-esque environment where everyone is frozen in fear of being called a racist. The goal is to quietly overflow and recoil.

Basically, CBS launches a deliberate horror campaign aimed at shocking and weakening debate, discussion and the free flow of ideas … And this campaign builds on the threat of being a Scarlet Letter as a racist.

The fact that a so-called press outlet promotes this propaganda, the very institution that should protect discourse, especially accurate speech, tells you how far into an endangered, illiberal and non-American institution.

But we simply do not call them the enemy of the people, because that would be wrong.

