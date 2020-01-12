CBS orders continuation of “Clarice” series from “Silence of the Lambs”

Loading...

January 12 (UPI) – CBS has ordered a pilot for a series scheduled to take place a year after the film’s events. silence of the Lambs,

The show Clarice will focus on FBI agent Clarice Starling, played by Jodie Foster in 1991 lambs and by Julianne Moore in the 2001 sequel, Hannibal,

Both films are based on novels by Thomas Harris and have recorded Starling’s relationship with psychiatric serial killer Hannibal Lecter.

No casting has been announced for the TV show that will be discontinued in 1993.

, Jenny Lumet and Alex Kurtzman are executive producers Clarice,

“After more than 20 years of silence, we can vote for one of the most consistent American heroes – Clarice Starling,” said a joint statement on Sunday. “Clarice’s bravery and complexity have always shown the way, even if her personal story has remained in the dark. But we need her story today: her struggle, her resilience, her victory. Her time is now and always.”

Prequels too silence of the Lambs include the films Hannibal Rising (2007) and Red Dragon (2002) and the TV series Hannibalthat aired in 2013-15.