[cctv-footage-captures-teen’s-past-moments-prior-to-horrific-rape-and-murder]

A teen rapist and murderer was caught on CCTV footage just minutes ahead of his brutal criminal offense.

According to The Solar, Joseph Trevor, 19, raped and stabbed 18-calendar year-aged Megan Newton eight times in Stoke, England, early past 12 months.

Staffordshire Police launched CCTV footage that displays Trevor and Newton moving into her flat. A few several hours afterwards the 19-yr-old is found leaving the flat employing Newton’s key.

The younger feminine soccer mentor was attacked following inviting Trevor back to her flat since he was allegedly as well drunk to go residence.

“He raped and murdered her in the early several hours of April 20. He did so at her flat,” Adrian Keeling, the prosecutor, advised Stafford Crown Court docket.

“She invited him back as an act of kindness. He acquired so drunk on consume and medicine and could not go household to his parents.”

“He raped her and stabbed her in the back again eight instances.”

In accordance to Keeling, Trevor took “drink and medicines, ketamine and probably cocaine. He was incredibly intoxicated.”

According to police, when Trevor was searched at the station a bag of white powder was identified which was considered to be ketamine.

The young women’s system was uncovered by a staff member at her housing elaborate run by charity Arch, an organisation to assist situations of domestic abuse and homelessness.

Newton’s household have spoken about the promising women’s loss of life, stating: “We just can not consider what is actually transpired. Our hearts are broken and our family is devastated.”

“Meg was a gorgeous young female who experienced almost everything to live for.”

“She was a younger lady in the prime of lifetime, so cherished and loving and this kind of a major section of our life. We just adored her.”

Trevor experienced in the beginning denied the costs at his preliminary listening to past June, but now has pleaded guilty to the murder of Newton as effectively as two prices of rape.