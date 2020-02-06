CCTV footage released after Chelsea nightclub attack left brain bleed

Following a violent assault on a man in west London last year, leaving him with bleeding in the brain, police have released images of two men they want to find.

The call comes as police are still seeking answers after a brutal attack on a Chelsea nightclub last April.

The officers were called to the Chelsea Lodge on King’s Road in west London at around 1:45 a.m. on April 20 (2019).

Club witnesses said a fight broke out and the victim fell to the ground.

While the victim was lying on the ground, a man was allegedly kicked in the head and two others were allegedly punched repeatedly.

(Image: Google Maps)

The victim was rushed to hospital after suffering a skull fracture and bleeding to the brain due to the violent attack.

Then, on July 14 of last year, a man in his twenties voluntarily went to the central London police station where he was questioned with caution.

The man was released on investigation.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

Detective Constable Nigel Pacquette, of the Met Central West base command unit, said: “We are asking for the public’s help in our investigation into this violent attack.

“We have examined large amounts of video surveillance, taken testimonies and reconstructed the events of this evening in order to identify those involved.

“This fight broke out shortly after an exchange of words between the victim and three other men. These men then attacked the victim who suffered serious head injuries who left him hospitalized for several weeks. He is still suffering of the effects of these injuries today.

We have created a new WhatsApp group so you can receive the latest London titles straight to your phone.

To receive a message per day with the main headlines, as well as last minute alerts, send one of the following messages to 07900 342671 on WhatsApp, depending on where you want to receive news:

NEWS FROM LONDON

NEWS FROM LONDON CENTER

NEWS FROM NORTHERN LONDON

NEWS FROM LONDON EAST

NEWS FROM SOUTH LONDON

WEST LONDON NEWS

Then add the number to your phone book as “MyLondon”. You must do this or you will not receive the messages.

You will receive one message per day. You can respond at any time with the word STOP.

Your phone number will not be shared with other group members.

“I would like to appeal to everyone who has been able to speak to or know these people tonight to get in touch with the police – either directly or anonymously through independent charities, including Crimestoppers and Fearless. “

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police by calling 101 citing Cad 1022 / 20Apr19. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. They do not ask for your name and cannot trace your call.

Want more news? Go to the MyLondon home page.

Do you have a story? Email lucy.skoulding@reachplc.com

.