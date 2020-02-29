[cctv-produced-right-after-man-is-robbed-at-canada-water-london-underground-station]

Detectives have unveiled CCTV photographs of two men they want to problem next a theft at a London Underground station.

British Transportation Law enforcement say a male was approached by two adult males at around 11pm at Canada Drinking water station on January 25.

The males reportedly “intimidated the victim into handing above £20”.

The pair then left and the male noted the assault to law enforcement.

BTP has released an investigation into the robbery and want to converse to the two adult males in the CCTV pictures.

A spokesperson for the drive explained: “Officers would like to talk to the men in the illustrations or photos who may well have facts that could enable their investigation.”

Everyone who recognises them is asked to make contact with BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40. In the two instances, quotation reference variety 297 of 26/01/20.

Alternatively, get in touch with Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

