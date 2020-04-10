CD Projekt Red confirms the “full-fledged, new generation” Cyberpunk 2077

No words in the PS5 version? (Photo: CD Projekt Red)

Cyberpunk 2077 is expected to be released in September, but the next generation version will not be available with the new consoles.

At the end of last year, CD Projekt suggested that it could transfer its next major title, Cyberpunk 2077, to the next generation of consoles, namely PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

However, during the last Q&A session, Michał Nowakowski, Senior Vice President of Business Development, seemed to confirm that he would be available on the new Xbox, at least as a general title.

“As for the Microsoft console, as I said, we’ve officially confirmed both the update and availability between genes, which means you’ll be able to play this game from the very beginning,” said Nowakowski, according to VGC.

It also means that the game will be part of Microsoft’s Smart Delivery service, which allows players to purchase games on Xbox One or Xbox Series X and then get another version for free.

“The patch will be available to anyone who buys the Xbox One version here and now from the very beginning, once the update is released, they will be able to download it for free.”

Nowakowski mentioned the “full version of the new generation” of the game, which sounded as if it referred to a completely separate release prepared especially for new consoles, but the spokesperson later explained that he was simply referring to the Xbox X Series Update.

Xbox players will really be very happy (photo: Microsoft)

As a result, Nowakowski’s statement about the release time means that one should not expect that this year there will be new generation updates.

“However, when it comes to the right full version of the next generation, which will come later, we have not announced when and I have no new comment here,” he added.

In addition, he was unable to confirm that Cyberpunk 2077 will see a separate release on PlayStation 5.

“There is no official announcement from PlayStation, so we really can’t confirm or deny anything. It is PlayStation that must first solve these problems, and then we are happy to comment, but we can not overtake them. “

Unfortunately, this free copy of the game is not provided by a guy on this motorcycle council (Photo: CD Projekt Red)

It seems unlikely that Cyberpunk will also not appear on PlayStation 5, but the lack of a service such as Smart Delivery and the lack of guarantee that the PlayStation 4 version will be backward compatible puts it in a different position than Xbox.

According to the studio’s latest financial statements, president and CEO Adam Kiciński mentioned that the game is still well on its way to release in September, confirming that CD Projekt Red does not intend to delay the game again.

I am happy to share my progress – Cyberpunk 2077 has already been rated by the vast majority of rating boards around the world. https://t.co/gwUXYOXpyb

– Adam Badowski (@AdamBadowski) April 9, 2020

Adam Badowski, the head of the studio, even confirmed on Twitter that Cyberpunk was rated by the vast majority of rankings. This seems to suggest that the game will certainly reach the release date and we will not see the next situation of The Last Of Us Part 2.

When it comes to DLC, Kiciński shed a little more light on this. We already knew that the DLC was planned, but now he said that we can expect some details about it a few months before the premiere of the game, as in the case of CD Projekt in The Witcher 3.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Stadia on September 17.

