CD Reviews – Ballistic, Sadistic Annihilator

(Silver Lining)

01. Armed to the teeth



02. The attitude



03. Psycho Ward



04. I’m warfare



05. Out with the garbage



06. Dressed Up For Evil



07. Uprising



08. A wrong move



09. Lip service



10. The end of the lie

Let’s be honest, ANNIHILATOR is Jeff Waters, The Mainman, founding member, guitarist and singer of the Western Canadian Thrashers, had a revolving gate of members, and he has gone through both trends and the hardships that a long-standing band faces. The band’s climax was probably reached three decades ago with the monumental, traditional metal-oriented Thrash Banger “Alice in Hell”, a delightful amalgamation of devastating Thrash Metal with Merciful fate and KING DIAMOND-like heavy metal. The fact that he must “compete” with the high watermark of such an early climax or hit him speaks for itself waterTenacity. The majority of ANNIHILATOR‘s releases were winners and new album “Ballistic, Sadistic” It’s probably not considered a classic, but it is definitely an entertaining album for “real” metal fans.

There is no pomp or excuse. water has played with contemporary metal aspects for years, but it seems that he has become aware that his strength is the early metal magic that inspires his desire to get started ANNIHILATOR first of all. “Ballistic, Sadistic” is absolutely wild from the start. While the odd ANNIHILATOR The album contained experimental tracks or tracks that seem to be clearly aligned with the contemporary, popular heavy music appeal. “Ballistic, Sadistic”, the unit’s seventeenth (!!!) album, spits out ten hard-hitting Thrash songs that are flooded with tearing solos and jagged, fiery riffs.

In the heart of everything “Ballistic, Sadistic” is characterized by the distinctive classic spirit, which is woven deep into the material of the entire publication and is complemented by a clear, modern production aesthetic. This classic turns forward ANNIHILATOR Energy in a way that makes sense to young metalheads born this century and that doesn’t sound like a couple of old men to attempt sound relevant. A typical example: “Dressed Up For Evil” sounds like it could have been drawn from the eighties with its galloping, beating chaos. The clear difference is that water is obviously much more experienced as a musician because time flies and he is always dedicated to the craft.

There is a general approach to beating with just a few minor deviations from the standard. “Psycho Ward” is undoubtedly one of the outstanding cuts of the release and offers a somewhat punky energy and approach that is sympathetic and optimistic about the sound. Elsewhere and true to its name, “Armed to the teeth” Trudges away with such a brazen, Neanderthal-style guitar riff that you can easily imagine how a mosh pit breaks out.

Long-time supporters of the revered Canadian thrash band will certainly be happy, but for many thrash fanatics and ANNIHILATOR Minds alike, the monotony and generic elements are likely to tire quickly. On the downside, waterThe decision to focus on the band’s strengths makes sense. Sure, it’s “on the safe side” for the market, but in terms of craftsmanship alone, it’s just where ANNIHILATOR seems. At the end of the day, “Ballistic, Sadistic” is anything but essential, but it’s definitely fun.

