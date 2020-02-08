CD Reviews – Cycle of Suffering Sylosis

(Nuclear explosion)

01. Empty prophets



02. I separate



03. cycle of suffering



04. shield



05. Calcification



06. Invidia



07. Idle hands



08. Apex of Disdain



09. Arms like a noose



10. Devil in their eyes



11. Decay



12. Cancel

While modern metal whirls around in a cynical mess of its own manufacture, it returns SYLOSIS is something to cheer about roofs. A firm and distinctive presence in the British metal scene since the turn of the century, Josh MiddletonThe idiosyncratic but always brutal examination of the original Thrash concept was always worth more than the comparatively low international status of the band suggests. Debut from 2008 “Completing an Age” forward SYLOSIS were an exciting and cross-generational alternative to Metalcore’s falling earnings. A slight tendency to put albums that were too long away, Middleton has steered the ship with great finesse and quiet determination and culminated in the monstrous version of 2015 “Sleeping heart” – an album that should have been much bigger than it turned out. When the band abruptly took a break shortly after the tour of this album, only a few fans could blame it Middleton for keeping track of clean slate elsewhere. Quite a few people were thrilled that he was added ARCHITECTS is open to debate, but knowing about this unexpected collaboration just adds another surprise to the sheer ferocity and uncompromising artistry that drives it “Cycle of suffering”,

It is clear that a longer break was just the thing Middleton needed to rejuvenate those SYLOSIS Sound. “I separate” was a very smart and meaningful preview single: this is the perfect thing; This flood of dissonant crunch, precise riffing and epic, fearful melodies is immediately recognizable as the band’s best moment so far. Although still firmly rooted in Thrash, the boundaries between the subgenres blur here, if only for these subgenres SYLOSIS, As a result, this is both the most diverse and the most accessible recording the band has made. And yes, as you might expect and hope, it is by far the heaviest, with an abundance of archetypal tooth-rattling bass in the mix and dense, meat-flaky guitar tones. MiddletonThe voice of will continue to remove the paint from your walls. What, you might ask, is not to like?

But in the end, whether or not SYLOSIS Harvesting your fair rewards this time seems to depend entirely on how many people hear this thing. These are simply great modern metal songs made from Thrash but offering everything from 90s groove metal to futuristic tech death: a unique sound that is well-timed and on some of the greatest and greatest songs by the British applied was recorded. Most incisive, most “I separate”The grim strikes “Calcified” and the majestic, slowly burning resolution “Leaving”. SYLOSIS sounds like real world knockers. They are back and they are blazing.

