CDC Adds Six New Coronavirus Symptoms Potential

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added six new symptoms to the list of possible signs of coronavirus. Previously, the CDC only pointed out fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

Authorities updated the list to include chills, repeated shivering with chills, muscle aches, headaches, sore throat, and new loss of taste and smell. Shortness of breath was also changed to “shortness of breath or dyspnea”. The complete list is:

heat

cough

Shortness of breath or dyspnea

chill

Shake repeatedly with chills

muscle pain

headache

sore throat

New loss of taste and smell

Nose runs are rare in COVID-19, and sneezing is not yet a viral symptom.

“People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illness,” read the CDC website. Officials say any of the nine symptoms may now appear somewhere between 2 and 14 days after exposure to the virus.

The CDC recommends that you see a doctor immediately if you see any of the following signs of an emergency alert:

Breathing difficulty

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or awakening

Bluish lips or face

Dr. William Jakis, president of the American College of Emergency Medicine [ACEP], told CBS News in March that the three most common symptoms were fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath. Health professionals say that body aches, sore throats, and fatigue are occasionally associated with the coronavirus, but are often associated with the flu.

According to the World Health Organization, the most common symptoms are fever, dry cough, and tiredness. “Some patients may have pain, aches, stuffy nose, sore throat and diarrhea,” read the WHO website. “These symptoms are usually mild and begin gradually. Some people get infected, but they have very mild symptoms.”

Approximately 80% of people recover from their illness without the need for hospital treatment, but WHO warned that “about 1 in 5 people infected with COVID-19 will develop severe dyspnea” doing.

“Everyone can catch COVID-19 and get seriously ill,” WHO said. “People of all ages who experience fever, cough, and dyspnea should see a doctor if they have very mild COVID-19 symptoms.

