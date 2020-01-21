CDC Announces First U.S. Fatal Corona Virus Case

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is expected to announce Tuesday afternoon that the first case of the deadly Wuhan coronavirus has reached the United States, reports CNN.

This case has been reported in the state of Washington, a source outside the CDC told CNN.

It is unclear whether the infected person has recently traveled to China or when and how they became infected.

On Monday, the Chinese government announced that human-to-human transmission was confirmed in the fatal outbreak.

Viral pneumonia appears to have arisen in downtown Wuhan.

More than 290 cases of the virus have been reported in China since December

Six people have died from the corona virus.

This story is being updated.

LAST STORIES: