February 10 (UPI) – The 13th case of the novel coronavirus in the United States was discovered in California, the centers for disease control and prevention announced on Monday.

In a statement, the CDC said the patient was a U.S. citizen who had recently been evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the December 2019 nCoV outbreak, and was on a 14-day federal government imposition Quarantine.

“CDC does a thorough contact screening of the person who tested positive to identify contacts and determine if those contacts were at high risk,” the statement said.

The CDC confirmed to UPI that the patient was one of the hundreds of US evacuees who were quarantined at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, San Diego, California.

More than 800 U.S. citizens have been returned from Wuhan since January 29, when the first evacuation flight reached March Air Reserve Base in Riverside, California, State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement, adding the last one on Friday landed evacuation flights.

The news of the infection comes when the first group of evacuees is due to be released from Air Reserve Base in March on Tuesday.

A total of 195 U.S. nationals, primarily U.S. Department of State employees and their family members, will be released and tested for the virus on Tuesday, Cameron Kaiser of the Riverside County Health Department said.

He said that two people with symptoms were repeated with their results, which are also negative.

“We are working with state and federal partners to take all precautions to protect this community, and will take action immediately if a monitored person develops symptoms of 2019-nCov,” he said in a letter to the local community. “No cases of nCoV have been discovered so far, and we do not expect this to happen, but we are ready when it is.”

Evacuees were also quarantined at Nebraska’s Camp Ashland.

Last week, the CDC confirmed the 12th adult coronavirus case in Wisconsin. It is believed that the person came into contact with an infected person on their trip to China.

China confirmed on Tuesday that more than 1,000 people with tens of thousands more people died during the outbreak.