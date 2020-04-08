On March 1, there were 88 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States. By the end of the month, there were more than 170,000.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has compiled data on people hospitalized from the virus this month to get a clearer demographic picture of infected patients requiring more serious medical care.

About 90% of the 1,482 hospitalized patients included in the study released today had one or more underlying medical conditions. Older people infected with the virus were more likely to be hospitalized; men were more likely to support severe cases than women; and black people were hospitalized at a higher rate than whites. The study also found that hospitalization rates for COVID-19 were significantly higher than for recent influenza outbreaks.

The data, based on hospitalizations from March 1 to 30, was taken from a network of hospitals in parts of 14 states, including New York, Connecticut, California and Ohio. The area studied comprises only about 10% of the general population of the United States, but is seen as a representative snapshot of the virus’ spread and the demographic breakdown of patients.

Charles Branas, a professor of epidemiology at Columbia University, who did not participate in the study, said that “there were a lot of questions about testing and what the current burden of the disease is on the population.” “When it comes to hospitals, it’s a good way to gauge the burden of the disease.”

The CDC uses hospitalization information to help public health officials better understand the evolving epidemiology of a disease, and to assist in the planning and prioritization of health care resources.

The CDC today announced new guidelines that show how employers, but exposed to those infected with the virus, can return to work. The guidelines apply to workers who do not feel sick and may follow certain precautions.

These workers can return to work if they take their temperature before heading to work, wearing an all-time face mask and practicing social distance while on the job, Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the CDC, said of the brutal blockade. The White House. While at work, they should not share helmets or other objects that touch their faces, and should not be gathered in broken rooms or crowded places, he added.

Redfield said employers should send workers home immediately if they develop any symptoms. He also said that air exchange should be increased in buildings, and that common surfaces should be cleaned more often. The goal, he said, is to “get these workers back into the critical workforce so we don’t have to shortage workers.”

In its report on hospitalization data, the agency warns that the findings on COVID-19 were preliminary, and the number of cases expected to increase considerably as the virus continues to spread and as tests become more available. Also, the data does not reflect the wave of cases during the first week of April, for hospital release in places like New York, New Jersey, Louisiana and Michigan.

But the numbers reflect trends reported in other countries in the early stages of the outbreak. Of the hospital COVID-19 patients in the CDC study, 89.3% had underlying medical conditions. The most common of these were high blood pressure, in 49.7% of patients, followed by obesity, chronic metabolic disease (such as diabetes), chronic lung disease (such as asthma) and cardiovascular disease.

In terms of age and gender, 74.5% of patients were 50 or older, and 54.4% were male.

The report also shows that, while the highest overall rates of hospitalized patients were white (45%), the percentage of black patients (33%) was higher than the percentage of African Americans in the entire population. In the study’s geographical area, 59% of the population is white, the report said, and 18% are black, “suggesting that black populations could be disproportionately affected by Covid-19.”

In the included region, men typically represent 49% of the population and women 51%, which effectively further widens the disproportionate rate of those requiring hospitalization.

The report stressed that its findings would need to be confirmed by more data.

Overall, 4.6 people per 100,000 were hospitalized in the study area. But the rate jumped to 13.8 per 100,000 for people 65 and older, which the CDC found was higher than the rates for recent flu patients. The study compared data from the first four weeks of five seasons of influenza, and found that hospitalization rates ranged from 0.1 per 100,000 people between the ages of 5 and 17, up from 2.2 to 5.4 for those 85 and older. For COVID-19, the hospitalization rate for patients 85 or older is 17.2 per 100,000.