CDC estimates 9.7 million cases of influenza this season

ATLANTA – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released its latest flu season impact estimates, and although the number of cases is high, officials say hospitalizations and deaths are indicators of severity are not high.

Yet the CDC estimates that 9.7 million people have contracted the flu this season, including approximately 4,800 deaths and 87,000 hospitalizations.

Of these deaths, 32 were children – the only actual flu deaths that are tracked. In recent influenza seasons, child deaths have ranged from 37 to 187 deaths.

Visits to health care providers for the flu declined for the week ending January 4, but the CDC says it is unclear whether this means the flu season has peaked or whether holidays prevented people from seeing a doctor.

Officials said the unusual early dominance of strain B appears to have had the greatest impact on children, a group that experts say is particularly vulnerable to the flu and its complications.

“The flu season started at the start of this year and has taken off aggressively,” said Dr. William Schaffner, medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases. “It started in a big way in the southeastern states, but has spread quickly. So far, there is no indication that the momentum of the annual epidemic is slowing down.”

In general, influenza B is more common in children, while influenza A, also known as H1N1, is more common in the elderly, according to Dr. Jessica Grayson, assistant professor at the University of L ‘Alabama in Birmingham.

The highest influenza activity was reported in 33 states, including much of the south and west of the country, as well as in New York and Washington, D.C.

It is still too early to say how severe this flu season will be or how long it will last.

Typical flu symptoms include fever, sore throat, body aches, chills and sweating, and fatigue, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Although the flu may seem like a relatively minor illness due to its frequency, complications from the flu, which can include pneumonia, bronchitis, asthma attacks and heart problems, can be life threatening.

People with weakened immune systems, adults over 65 and babies are all at higher risk of getting the flu, as well as a higher risk of developing complications from the disease.

If you experience flu symptoms, Dr. Grayson recommends staying at home away from work and other public places to avoid spreading the disease to others. Wash your hands often and avoid other sick people.

Experts say getting the flu shot is the best way to protect yourself from the disease.

“It is not too late to get the vaccine,” said Dr. Grayson. “We still have a lot of flu season.”

The guidelines for children are slightly different from those for adults, according to the CDC. The agency now recommends that some children aged 6 months to 8 years receive two doses of the vaccine, spaced at least four weeks apart. The child’s doctor or health care professional should determine if they need a second dose for the best protection possible.

Despite these recommendations, however, many Americans believe that the flu vaccine does not work or has side effects.

Partly because of these misconceptions, only half of Americans said they plan to get the flu shot this year, according to a survey by the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases this summer.

(ABC News contributed to this report)

