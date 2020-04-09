CDC extended no-sail order for cruises until COVID-19 pandemic was declared on

MIAMI >> Citing ongoing COVID-19 infections and deaths on cruise ships, federal health officials have suspended cruise operations in American waters until the COVID-19 pandemic ends and requires the industry to implement a plan to immediately lower the epidemic on ships.

In a new “no-sail” order to end Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the industry has not done enough work to stop the spread of COVID-19 on its ship and is relying too much on U.S. resources. a. treating the sick passengers and the crew.

The “no-sail” order will remain in effect for at least 100 days or until the Department of Health and Human Services lifts COVID-19 public health emergency statements.

The industry must submit its plan to tackle ongoing CDC outbreaks with the U.S. Coast Guard and implement it by April 16.

“As operators of non-US vessels hire international sailing vessels, it is imperative that the cruise line and cruise lines industry take responsibility for the care of their crew and do not further tax limited US resources during a public health emergency,” . order said.

Although no passengers have boarded cruise ships since the industry halted operations on March 13, there are still around 100 ships in the U.S. cooperates with nearly 80,000 crews on board waiting for the pandemic to pass cruise resumes.

Six cruise ships are still at sea with passengers on board, trying to find a dock location, and four ships with passengers on port are still trying to disembark, according to Cruise Line International Association, the industry’s lobbying group.

Thursday’s CDC order requires cruise companies to explain how vessels will be disinfected, reporting the number of COVID-19 cases per day, testing for COVID-19, employing enough staff and doctors and equipping them to prevent the need to transfer people to country hospitals. privately transported. serious illness and repatriation of non-essential workers.

The CDC also calls for cruise companies to use their own boats to help people with outbreaks by treating some as “hospital ships” for infected people, “quarantine ships” for exposure, and “residential boats” for treated workers. the sick.

A previous plan to curb COVID-19 spread at sea submitted by CLIA on April 3 was insufficient, the CDC said in Thursday’s order.

In a statement, CLIA said the proposals it submitted were “far reaching” and the order will cost the US economy $ 51 billion if it lasts for one year.

“We are … concerned about the unintended consequences of the order of modifying it out an industry that has been active in accelerating its violence in health and sanitation protocols, including the aforementioned proposals, as well as transparency in its reporting despite many challenges beyond the control of the industry., “the statement said.

Cruise ships require at least one skeleton crew to hold them as they set. Since the industry halted the new cruise in mid-March, dozens of crew members have been infected with COVID-19. Many non-essential crews who remain stranded on ships due to travel restrictions say the companies are not doing enough to protect them against the virus.

Thursday in Miami, seven crew members from Coral Princess Carnival Corp. and two of the Norwegian Cruise Line’s hijacked sections – all with COVID-19 symptoms – were evacuated to Miami hospitals, according to a Miami-Dade Emergency Management report. Office.

As of March 30, at least five crew members with COVID-19 symptoms from the Royal Sea Oasis at Sea were evacuated to Port Everglades at local hospitals.

A 48-year-old crew member was evacuated from the cruise ship on Carnival Corp.’s frozen boat. Corp. March 29 died at COVID-19 at Larkin Community Hospital in Hialeah Saturday.

On March 30, cruise companies extended cruise cancellations in May. Carnival Corp. and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd canceled Cruises through May 11, Norweigan Cruise Line Holdings canceled on Saturday, MSC canceled through May 29, and Disney canceled on April 28.