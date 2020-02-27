cdc:-feasible-‘community-spread’-coronavirus-situation-in-solano-county

(KRON) – The initially U.S. situation of the coronavirus with an unfamiliar origin has been verified in Northern California, The Facilities for Disease Handle and Avoidance mentioned Wednesday.

The particular person is resident of Solano County and is becoming treated in Sacramento.

In accordance to the CDC, the individual has not not too long ago traveled to a international place and has not had any regarded call with a verified situation.

“At this time, the patient’s publicity is mysterious,” the CDC stated in a statement to KRON4. “It’s feasible this could be an occasion of neighborhood distribute of COVID-19, which would be the very first time this has took place in the United States.”

The CDC says it’s also possible that the patient could have been exposed to the virus by a returned traveler who was contaminated.

This circumstance provides the whole range of COVID-19 circumstances in the U.S. to 15.

>>Interactive Map: Observe the coronavirus outbreak in real-time

A number of counties in the San Francisco Bay Place have declared nearby emergencies to help them respond to the outbreak.

The death toll from the coronavirus is over 2,700 globally, with the huge majority in mainland China. There have been additional than 80,00 global scenarios.

The CDC also recently released a statement warning Americans to be ready for a “significant disruption” as the coronavirus spreading in the US appears to be inevitable.