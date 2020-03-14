CDC models indicate potentially high number of coronavirus deaths, but recent interventions may be delayed – Los Angeles News Information – News Feed

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Closed schools, empty auditoriums and canceled events are needed according to a model from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, taken only by the New York Times, of what can happen if people ignore experts during a coronavirus pandemic. .

At worst, the model says the disease will spread for up to 18 months, infecting between 160 million and 214 million Americans and killing between 200,000 and 1.7 million people.

“The model, hopefully, doesn’t have to stand up because we’ve made a lot of changes,” said Dr. Duman Radhakrishna, president of Infection Prevention at Dignity Health. “One of the things is that we’ve moved from control to mitigation.”

Radhakrishna said some have called it an overreaction: school closures, a renewed focus on hand washing and the cancellation of large-scale events have already saved lives, slowed the spread of the disease and prevented large numbers of people from getting sick. from one. time.

“Hopefully everyone gets to the plate, everyone makes those little changes in their lives, no matter where they are,” he said. “We should be able to control it, but if we don’t, it’s a problem.”

Epidemiologists are closely monitoring outbreaks elsewhere to try to understand what Los Angeles and the rest of the United States may face, especially in Italy, where hospitals are overrun with patients, and CDC models show that the United States can face a similar fate.

But if Americans continue to hear the warnings of local public health officials, there is a good chance that the spread of the disease will slow down, giving the health system a chance to succeed.