(CNN) — The Centers for Sickness Regulate and Prevention (CDC) up-to-date its coronavirus tally, stating there are now 53 confirmed instances in the United States. That’s up 18 situations just from Friday.

The new circumstances are all from the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship. Globally, there are at least 79-thousand confirmed scenarios and a lot more than 26-hundred deaths.

The Planet Wellness Organization states it is planning for a likely pandemic.