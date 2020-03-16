CDC recommends canceling, postponing meetings of more than 50 people

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), on Sunday, recommended that meetings of 50 people or more be canceled or postponed to protect themselves against the Chinese coronavirus.

The agency’s guidance stated:

Large events and mass meetings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States through travelers attending these events and introducing the virus to new communities. Examples of major events and mass gatherings include conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sports events, weddings, and other types of assemblies. These events can be planned not only by organizations and communities, but also by individuals.

Therefore, CDC, in line with its orientation for large events and mass meetings, recommends that over the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone presence events consisting of 50 people or more throughout the United States.

The CDC also encouraged organizers to modify their events in a virtual format whenever possible to protect citizens during the health crisis.

“Events of any size should only be continued if followed by guidelines for protecting vulnerable populations, hand hygiene and social distance,” read the site.

At least for a day, the agency’s decision removes the worst of government scenarios by ordering a full lockout and telling citizens to stay indoors unless they have essential jobs, such as working in hospitals, services. audiences, grocery stores, drugstores, or as first respondents.

He also suggests that small meetings may still take place.

The orientation continued:

This recommendation does not apply to the day-to-day running of organizations such as schools, colleges or businesses. This recommendation is made in an attempt to reduce the introduction of the virus into new communities and to stop the spread of the infection in communities already affected by the virus. This recommendation is not a substitute for advice from local public health officials.

Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said health experts did not expect most people to become seriously ill with the disease, according to Breitbart News.

Messonnier commented:

This is a time for people to prepare for what they may need to do, but not for people to clear their shelves. And I really want to focus on the United States and the highest-risk families, because in a really clear environment this is older Americans at risk right now, we want to make sure they take every precaution. to prepare so that with extended transmission, they can stay close to home.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump called on Americans to “just relax” and not to buy supplies during the health crisis, because the chief executive of the grocery store had been asked to tell them they should buy ” a little less. “

“There is no need for anyone in the country to have essential food commitments,” he said, adding “There are plenty. You don’t have to buy the quantities. It’s difficult to fill stores.”