CDC relaxes critical worker return to work guidelines

WASHINGTON-In the first small steps to reopen the country, the Trump administration has issued new guidelines to make it easier for important workers exposed to COVID-19 to return to work. Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control, announced a briefing on Wednesday at the White House Antivirus Headquarters. Suspected cases of the new coronavirus can return to work under certain circumstances if they are free of symptoms.

New guidelines have been issued, the country has mourned about 15,000 deaths from the virus, and a devastated economic and medical crisis is tackling from coast to coast.

Dr. Robert Redfield, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, spoke at a daily press briefing at the White House Antivirus Headquarters on April 8, 2020. Vice President Pence is behind.

Health professionals warn Americans to stay socially away from their normal activities. But at the same time, they are planning a time when the most serious threat from COVID-19 is in the country’s rearview mirror.

Trump said he knew workers were “crazy” at home, but couldn’t predict when the virus threat would subside.

“The numbers are changing, changing fast, and quickly overcoming that curve. We’re up and in the right direction. I feel strongly about that,” Trump said. About the coronavirus he called “this evil beast.”

“I can’t tell you the date,” Trump said, adding a case. “If you’re not careful, there could be more cases.

At some point, he said in his daily briefing that social distance guidelines were gone and people could sit together at sporting events. “I expect at some point to come back as before,” he said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, said a more relaxed recommendation could be made if existing guidelines to require people to socialize by the end of April succeed in stopping the spread of the virus. He said it might be order.

The Special Committee of the White House stated that when the 30-day guidelines end at the end of the month and that the country can “safely and carefully proceed toward some form of normalization, take appropriate measures. We are addressing public health concerns. ” “

Even if things start to return to normal by the fall, Americans still need to wash their hands frequently, sick school children should be kept at home, and those with fever refrain from going to work In need of a journal of the American Medical Association.

People should not shake hands again, Fauci said in a joke.

“It means it sounds crazy, but that’s the way it really has to be,” he said. “Until we know that our population is protected, with vaccines.”

The CDC recommends that exposed workers measure body temperature, wear face masks, and maintain social distance at work before shifting, based on new guidelines for essential workers. It is also advisable to stay home if you are sick. Avoid sharing headsets and other objects used near your face and avoid gathering in crowded break rooms.

Employers should measure the temperature of the exposed worker, assess symptoms, actively clean work surfaces, send the worker home if sick, and return to the workplace before returning to work. Increase air exchange at

Mr Fouch said he hoped the pandemic would encourage the United States to consider long-term investment in public health, especially at the state and local levels. If COVID-19 or other illnesses threaten the country, you need to make arrangements that were not made in January.

“Every time we overcome the challenge, we have the habit of saying,” OK, let’s move on to the current problem, “” he said. “We must never be in a position to be hit like this and have to scramble to respond again. This is historic.”

Even new guidelines cannot completely prevent transmission.

Recent studies suggest that about 10% of new infections can be caused by contact with an infected, but not yet symptomatic individual. Scientists also say that some people who have developed symptoms and recovered from the virus may remain infectious, or those who become infected and infected may never develop symptoms. States.

As of Wednesday, more than 430,000 cases of infection have been identified in the United States.

On the other side of the globe, the path to normality goes even further.

In Wuhan, an industrial city in China, which first reported a new coronavirus case, authorities ended the 76-day blockade on Wednesday. Residents can enter and exit the city without special permission, but must use the smartphone app to indicate that they have not recently contacted a person who has been confirmed to be healthy and infected with the virus .

Barack Obama, Trump’s predecessor, wrote in a tweet from a bystander: Robust testing and monitoring system-not yet implemented nationwide. “

Conservative remarks have prompted an economic and social restart, urging Mr. Trump to dismiss the governing body of health authorities.

“At some point, the President will have to look at Dr. Fossi and Dr. Berks and say that we will open on May 1,” Fox commentator Laura Ingraham tweeted. “Give me the best guidance on the protocol, but we can no longer deny the fundamental freedom of people.”

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough that resolve in a few weeks. For some people, especially the elderly and those with pre-existing health problems, they can cause more serious illness or death, such as pneumonia.

