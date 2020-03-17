CDC reports the first known staff member with coronavirus

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday confirmed its first known employee with COVID-19 respiratory infection, also known as the coronavirus novelty.

The CDC performed laboratory tests on the staff member and confirmed the diagnosis of coronavirus. The U.S. Health Agency said the employee was “in good condition and isolated to prevent the spread of infection to other people.”

It is reported that the staff member had not been to the workplace since March 6 and had not shown any symptoms at that time.

“After developing symptoms, the person took the appropriate action and stayed at home,” said CDC.

CDC studies and takes all necessary actions to further protect the health and safety of our workforce. CDC has been taking proactive steps to reduce the risk of infection among its workforce. These steps have included encouraging sick employees to stay at home, increasing the frequency of cleaning CDC facilities, canceling large meetings and staff trips, increasing the use of teleworking among staff and encouraging distance social and other preventive measures.

He said individual information about the affected limb’s illness would not be disclosed out of respect for the person’s privacy, according to CDC.

Do you clean disinfectant products this week? Never forget to mix household bleach with ammonia or any other cleanser as it can cause dangerous and toxic fumes. @CDCgov most important info: https://t.co/ffDi0nbArR # NPPW20 #PreventPoison #PoisonHelp pic.twitter.com/Vb5dpmbrKR

– CDC Environment (@CDCEnvironment) March 16, 2020

CDC recommends that families who plan to clean their home surfaces with disinfectants be careful not to mix bleach with ammonia or other cleaners for the danger of toxic fumes.

Everyone can help prevent the spread of # COVID19. Call your doctor if you have symptoms, have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19, or have recently traveled from an area with widespread or continued community-wide spread of COVID-19. https://t.co/ehL8kmRHaN pic.twitter.com/Hz49Y1CYg6

– CDC (@CDCgov) March 15, 2020

People who develop symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath who have come in contact with a person known to have COVID-19 infection or who have recently traveled from an area with the ongoing spread of the infection, should to call your doctor, CDC advises.