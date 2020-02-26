[cdc-suggests-males-shave-their-beards-to-protect-against-coronavirus]

Posted: Feb 26, 2020 / 10: 41 AM PST / Up to date: Feb 26, 2020 / 08: 41 AM PST

Encounter masks and respirators are remaining utilized around the entire world in an energy to fight the massive world-wide unfold of the deadly coronavirus.

The CDC cautions that facial hair can interfere with all those equipment.

A CDC infographic shows dozens of kinds, showing which types are compatible with masks and respirators.

Some forms of facial hair can hold the exhalation valve from working correctly, in accordance to overall health officers.

Models these types of as side whiskers, handlebar mustaches, and numerous some others are ok, but types this sort of as mutton chops and entire beards are not recommended.

Items like goatees and villain mustache are all right, with warning.

The major plan is that the hair ought to not cross the respirator sealing floor.

Get a look at the infographic down below:

Infographic: CDC

