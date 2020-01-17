CDC warns that the flu vaccine cannot keep up with the main strain

(CNN) – There is more bad news about the flu: Apparently the major disease in circulation is not exactly the same as that in this year’s flu shot.

Doctor Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said children are particularly vulnerable to influenza B / Victoria and this year’s flu vaccine is not a good match.

Fauci said, although it’s not a good game for the strain. However, a flu shot can still save a child’s life.

If your child is exposed to B / Victoria, there is a 58 percent chance that their flu shot will work well to prevent flu. This emerges from data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Although it doesn’t seem to be the best game for Influenza B / Victoria, Dr. Fauci said the vaccine was “a really good game” for the strain called H1N1. He is striving to develop a universal flu vaccine that ideally covers all strains of flu over several flu seasons.

The CDC reports that 32 children died of the flu this season.

LAST STORIES: