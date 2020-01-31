CDR spreads for the first time in the United States, says CDC

by: Erika Edwards, NBC News

Close contact of one of the patients in the United States with a coronavirus was infected with the disease, the first evidence that the new virus has spread from one person to another in this country, reported Thursday Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new patient lives with a Chicago woman in her 60s who was diagnosed after returning last month from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the epidemic which has now disgusted more than 8,000 people.

At least 170 people have died, all in China.

Six people have now been diagnosed with a new coronavirus in the United States, two in Illinois and California, and one in Arizona and Washington state.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

