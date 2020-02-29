[cecilia-braekhus-vs-jessica-mccaskill-can-take-put-in-maryland-on-april-17]

RINGSIDE 29/02/2020

Undisputed Entire world Welterweight champion Cecilia Braekhus will defend her titles towards unified Super-Light-weight champion Jessica McCaskill at the MGM Countrywide Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland on Friday April 17, reside on DAZN.

Braekhus (36- nine KOs) will place her 147lbs belts on the line for the tenth time acquiring claimed all the straps in September 2014, and victory for the ‘First Lady’ will see the Norwegian feeling break Joe Louis record of 25 consecutive World title defenses, with the 38 calendar year old’s file stretching again to her initially Planet title battle in her 11thpro outing in March 2009.

McCaskill (8-2 three KOs) will be determined to snap that streak in Maryland nevertheless, and the Chicago star has undoubtably been a single of the fantastic good results tales in the last year of women’s boxing. ‘CasKILLA’ bounced again from a close decline to then-WBA Globe winner Katie Taylor in London in December 2017 to win the WBC Tremendous-Light-weight crown in October 2018 on her property turf and then unified the division in Maryland in May perhaps 2019.

Pound-for-pound star Braekhus will be out to make background on the night but McCaskill can develop into a two-pounds Earth champion and continue on her phenomenal run of sort in this standout struggle on the undercard of the clash of former Globe Tremendous-Light-weight champions Regis Prograis and Maurice Hooker.

“I’m really excited to battle Jessica McCaskill on April 17,” said Braekhus. “She is a unified Entire world winner and a formidable opponent for me. On the other hand, pursuing my victory in November I only took a shorter time off from education and will be well prepared for this pretty tricky challenge.

“Thanks quite considerably to my group for their endeavours in bringing me this chance and to my enthusiasts all in excess of the planet, I simply cannot hold out to set on a excellent demonstrate for you in Maryland.”

“This is a battle I desired,” stated McCaskill. “I want to struggle the major names and the very best fighters. Very little considerably less. My name is up there with the finest in female heritage and I want to keep on on that path. Each and every time I combat its thrilling and not only for woman boxing but for boxing – interval.”

“This is a superb fight on what is going to be a further brilliant evening of boxing on DAZN,” stated promoter Eddie Hearn. “Cecilia is just one of the finest female fighters of all time and nonetheless the ‘First Lady’ has huge ambitions to obtain even a lot more greatness in the activity.

“But what a breakthrough star Jessica has come to be given that landing her World title in Chicago – it is been a fairytale increase and she wishes to go on to accomplish greatness like her foe in Maryland. Jessica generally brings it on the evening and victory over Cecilia would top rated every little thing she has finished so much, and which is saying a little something.

“We have so significantly much more good action to add to this card and I are unable to wait for a massive evening on April 17 in Maryland.”

More undercard motion will be additional in the coming times and an announcement on ticket on-sale dates will be created early up coming week.