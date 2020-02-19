[cecilia-braekus-returns-to-camp-at-significant-bear-with-coach-abel-sanchez]

RINGSIDE 19/02/2020

Undisputed Women’s Welterweight Entire world Champion, ‘The Very first Lady’ Cecilia Braekhus, (36-, nine KOs), is at this time coaching with the renowned Abel Sanchez in Significant Bear Lake, CA as she prepares for a major 2020 in advance.

Braekhus and Sanchez to start with teamed up past year resulting in a ten-spherical unanimous determination in excess of Necessary Challenger Victoria Noelle Bustos on November 30, 2019 in Monte Carlo, a bout telecast on DAZN in the United States and Sky Athletics in the United kingdom.

The victory, her first below the Matchroom Boxing banner, was hailed by media and fans as among the greatest and most definitive performances of her job.

With the win around Bustos, Braekhus tied the famous Joe Louis for recording the most consecutive environment title defenses (25).

Aspects on Braekhus’ first bout of 2020 will be introduced shortly.

“It feels fantastic to be again in camp with Abel,” reported Braekhus who has held the undisputed welterweight titles given that September 2014. “Abel is a real trainer and I proceed to study on a every day foundation how to come to be an even greater fighter. I can’t wait around to return to the ring.”

Reported 2015 Trainer of the Yr, Sanchez, “Cecilia is terrific to perform with, even with all that she has achieved in her amazing career she comes to the gym each individual day to function challenging and discover.”

Braekhus is holder of the WBC, WBO, WBA, IBF and IBO Welterweight Planet Titles as properly as the RING Magazine Pound-for-Pound Title Belt.