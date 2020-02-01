Cedar Crest boys win the first LL Section championship, New Oxford becomes div. I crown in YAIAA

FOX43 – It was Friday night in Cedar Crest and this class was determined to go out with a banner when the Hawks hosted the McCaskey tornado. From the start, Crest set the tone when Ileri Ayo-Faleye climbed on the latter to throw a monster jam and rock the gym.

McCaskey stayed tough the whole game when Isaiah Thomas caught up on the defensive to help Davion Scarborough win with a basket.

With a tie of 39 points in the fourth quarter, Cole Miller improved from three points to a three and the lead. Cedar Crest celebrates his first title in the Lanc-Leb section with 53-52.

With the York-Adams, the New Oxford Colonials secured part of the Division I title by beating York High. Brayden Long came into the game all night en route to a 24-point colonial win, 64:48, as a hard blow. It is the first division crown for the colonial since 2003.

BOY HOOPS

J.P. McCaskey – 52

Cedar Crest – 53 *

(* Falcons win the section title)

York High – 48

New Oxford – 64 *

(* Colonial masters take part in YAIAA title)

