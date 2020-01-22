Cedar Falls astronaut lands in the former Star Speech School

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) – It would be a cliché to say that Colonel Raja Chari ordered students to reach for the stars when he actually reached for the moon. Chari graduated with The latest astronaut class from NASA on January 10th.

Chari is from Cedar Falls and returned to his alma mater, Columbus Catholic High School in Waterloo, this week to inspire students to pursue careers in science and math.

“Geometry

was a very important part of the Air Force and NASA as

well, ‘said Chari.

Chari shared his trip with the students and told them that they were a test pilot, a MIT graduate and one of NASA’s newest astronauts. He attributed his success to the place where he grew up.

“Cedar Falls, Waterloo is a big part of who I grow up, a big part of why I am who I am today,” said Chari.

The astronaut also said he wanted to return to thank the teachers who influenced him at school.

“It was really important for me to be here in school, where so many teachers influenced me that I came back and thanked them,” said Chari.

Chari is part of the first class to graduate from NASA Artemis program, which has set itself the goal of establishing a permanent human presence on and around the moon. NASA calls the program a trip to the moon to stay.

The ultimate goal of the program is the 4th planet from the sun.

Chari hoped his visit would appeal to students interested in careers in science and math. He said one of them could find the answers to the challenges that prevent astronauts from reaching Mars.

“I used to sit in their seats and wanted to let them know that anything they want to do is possible if they work hard and enjoy what they do,” said Chari.

He noticed that he applied twice before entering the astronaut program.

It is another detail that he hopes will give students perseverance.

According to its website, NASA is aiming for the first manned mission to Mars to take place sometime in the 2030s.