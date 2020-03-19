Cedar Falls City Council exclusive election encourages vote by mail

UPDATE: Black Hawk County closed down their county buildings to the community which means absentee voters who would vote at the courthouse now will have to vote by mail.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, at the request of County Auditor Grant Veeder, has postponed the March 24 Cedar Falls council emptiness unique election to March 31. The deadline for producing requests for absentee ballots by mail has also been prolonged an excess week, to March 27.

Veeder is strongly encouraging voters to vote by mail to keep away from heading to the polls if feasible. He is directing the County Election Office to ship absentee ballot request forms to all energetic registered voters. Voters ought to start out receiving the request varieties this weekend. Individuals who have moved or have been removed from the energetic voter checklist owing to inactivity may well not acquire the varieties, and must contact the Election Business office at 319-833-3007 or election@co.black-hawk.ia.us.

For voters to receive a ballot by mail, their request variety should be acquired in the Election Place of work by 5:00 pm on March 27. Ballots will then be mailed to voters requesting them, and ought to be postmarked March 30 or earlier to be counted. Postage will be pay as you go for both of those the ask for varieties and the ballots despatched to the county. Veeder urges voters to mail in ask for varieties and the resulting ballots as soon as achievable to make absolutely sure all ballots get there on time to be counted.

Voting on Election Day will be limited to one particular spot: St. John Lutheran Church, 715 College or university Street. When voters are asked to vote by mail if probable, voters who will need to sign up or update their registration on Election Working day will be capable to do so at St. John. The polls will be open up from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm on March 31.

Voters may also vote early in man or woman at the Election Office environment in the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th St. in Waterloo. Pending further more closures, the Election Business will be open up for early voting from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm on weekdays by way of Monday, March 30.

Absentee ballots that have previously been submitted are not influenced. No voter who has submitted an absentee ballot for the Cedar Falls council emptiness election desires to re-vote.

For issues, make contact with the Election Place of work at 319-833-3007 or election@co.black-hawk.ia.us.