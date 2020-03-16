Cedar Rapids is requesting all city bars and eating places shut for St. Patrick’s Day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – (March 16, 2020) — The Metropolis of Cedar Rapids is requesting all Cedar Rapids bars and places to eat close for St. Patrick’s Day to discourage citizens from congregating in big crowds. Centered on well being assistance similar to the unfold of COVID-19, Metropolis officers believe making it possible for standard St. Patrick’s Working day activity will trigger a public safety hazard.

Eating places and bars are also questioned to drastically restrict patron exercise starting up Monday March 16 as part of an energy to halt the distribute of the coronavirus.

Dining establishments and bars must adhere to the next rules:

No more than 25 persons could be present at the same time

Bar seating is suspended

Standing patrons should really not be served

Personal tables might not seat more than six people

Occupied tables and booths must be divided by at least six toes

Ready patrons must not congregate in lobby/ready regions or outdoors entrances

Inspire have out and supply food items orders

“We understand the impact this will have on spot company, but we should do every little thing we can to safeguard the health of our citizens, such as those people doing the job in the bars and restaurants,” mentioned Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart. “We will perform tricky to mitigate the economic affect. Our objective to get absolutely everyone through this.”

The town is encouraging residents to buy delivery, carry out food stuff, or use drive thru expert services in order to stay clear of crowds eating in at dining places.