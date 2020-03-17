Cedar Rapids Salvation Army responds to COVID-19

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) — The Salvation Army of Cedar Rapids has documented that they will keep on being dedicated to their mission of ‘Doing the Most Good’ for people in will need in Cedar Rapids.

The Salvation Army has mentioned they will go on to supply as lots of of their providers and systems, but having the vital health and fitness safeguards. This involves that there will be non permanent adjustments.

The Cedar Rapids neighborhood will see the subsequent alterations:

Starting Wednesday, March 18, 2020 , Salvation Army every day local community meal courses will be served as takeaway. Monday-Friday , breakfast 8-9 am and Lunch 12-1 pm will be served in a takeaway container via our canteen positioned in the parking lot.

The Salvation Army food pantry is offered, remember to simply call to make an appointment with our caseworker, 319-364-9131.

All church associated things to do have been suspended for 30 days.

Donations of foods, non-perishable items and dollars are welcome. You should make contact with us at 319-364-9131 with any thoughts.

To keep informed with The Salvation Military, visit www.sacedarrapids.org & https://www.fb.com/thesalvationarmy.cedarrapids/ and stay up-to-day with KWWL for far more COVID-19 information and facts.