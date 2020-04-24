CeeDee Lamb’s GF Explains Draft Party Phone Thieves, His Agent Calls!

Breaking News

CeeDee LambGF says he did NOT try to get on WR’s phone during his draft party on Thursday … saying he was simply responding to a call for the new Dallas Cowboy !!

If you missed it … Crymson Rose The Internet ended after cameras caught 21-year-old CeeDee taking his phone out of his hands after he picked it up and looked at the screen.

Some interpreted the scene as Rose trying to find Lamb’s private information as she was bothered by the Cowboys … but Crymson set the record straight minutes after the viral moment.

“His agent was FACETIMING him while he was on the phone with the cowboys,” he said. “I did the GF thing to answer it for him.”

CeeDee supported his story … telling the event himself, “I really don’t like dat.”

The two have confirmed that there is no drama at home … sharing a kiss on social media afterwards !!

It’s unclear how the couple got married … but it seemed like no problem in paradise. Who’s good for CeeDee … since you’ve seen her!?!?