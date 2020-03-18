Celeb Chef Jose Andres is Ready to Feed Americans as Coronavirus Factors

Play video content

Chef at Celeb Jose Andres did everything in its power to become part of the coronavirus solution … and it began to feed America, at virtually no cost.

We caught up with Joseph outside his famous D.C. restaurant, Jaleo, on Tuesday where he prepared to open a joint and serve food for only $ 7 to those who can afford it, and free to those who do not.

Jaleo is one of only 8 Jose’s restaurants in D.C. and NYC where he did it … and his reasoning was simple – it was a practical call to duty. Michelin recognizes the chef – who famous mood others President Trump – saying what he did by restoring his joints in the community soup kitchens, is what every restaurant owner would do well.

Check out the video … Joseph prepares for the bad, explaining his greater ambition that other restaurants will take part in feeding the needy. As he puts it, he does NOT want the food shortage to create a more serious medical crisis.

BTW … Joseph keeps the guide to flow 10 social people in mind. The sidewalk outside his restaurant was marked with “stand here” flyers to keep customers busy.

Anyway look at this, this festival is flowing … great time !!!