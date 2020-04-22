Celeb Hairstylists & Atlanta Makeup Artists Are Never Too Much to Change Georgia

exclusive

Governor of Georgia Brian Kemp it was difficult to open the state’s economy, but many of the people serving celebs did not feel it, and thought it was an irresponsible move.

TMZ has spoken to a number of Atlanta-based hairdressers and makeup artists, and the overall joint venture … Gob. Ships by Keisha Lance, who believes Kemp’s decision is a danger to public health.

Beauty influencer Alonzo Arnold, whose clients include Solange and Missy Elliott, tells us … he doesn’t believe the opening of the GA economy is safe, and he won’t be back to work for another month.

He said the Atlanta salon where he worked had planned to open its doors Friday, but he was not there. Alonzo says it’s not just a risk.

As you know, many businesses … including hair and nail salons, gyms, tattoo parlors and bowling alleys with green lighting openings. That is despite the fact that they require close contact with or between customers.

Makeup artist Lauren Sinclair – who works with Lil ‘Kim and Porsha Williams – called what the Governor did, “completely disrespectful.” He said it was still impossible to find contaminated wipes and hand sanitizer in ATL today, which seems like an inevitability. He didn’t work Friday, and said he would not mind returning for a couple of weeks.

A Tiny Harris‘hairylists, B’Lyel Harris, told us that she has completely cut herself off from meeting clients since March 13. She admits she is about to break down, but says she has a complication – an autoimmune disease. So, B’Lyel feared that he might die returning to work.

Makeup artist Akil McCoy, who has done work for City Girls and B. Simone, says he personally knows people who have tested positive for COVID-19 but have yet to come out. That’s why he fears opening businesses that could bring about a change in cases.

He said he was offered to book a job offer because it would interfere with social travel, but he had to start making appointments soon. McCoy says he’s trying to figure out a way to make it safe among the coronavirus … there are other stylists who are struggling too.