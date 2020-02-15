[celeb-sightings-and-$12-beer-all-component-of-the-super-bowl-experience]

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA.—We’ve bought Pitbull. J.Lo and Shakira.

Oh yeah, and the Kansas Town Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

Amped up soccer followers descended on Miami for the Tremendous Bowl, the nation’s most significant sporting celebration of the 12 months — however 1 man was noticed having what some were contacting a $seven,000 nap from his stadium seat.

Throughout a ceremony celebrating NFL greats, admirers cheered for almost every identify mentioned. The only man or woman booed by the total stadium was Invoice Belichick, head coach of the New England Patriots.

The stadium seats had been comprehensive of pink for both of those groups, but Chiefs Country, a lot of in feather headdresses, appeared to be the louder bunch. During Demi Lovato’s rendition of the national anthem, they remixed the lyrics “home of the brave” and sang “home of the CHIEFS!”

After a damp weekend, the afternoon climate was perfect, not a cloud in the sky.

Ahead of the video game, 1000’s of Chiefs and Niners followers ended up milling about the tailgating sections established up around the entrances to the stadium.

Close by, quite a few stages hosted dance-off contests or musicians accomplishing pop-song handles and salsa hits. Just one phase was occupied by 154 students from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Substantial marching band.

“They’re living the desire,” stated Steve Rivero, their band director.

More than at a glass box set up by wine sponsor Babe, followers clutched at the air frantically for 15-next spurts. Their prize: Serious income mixed in with phony dollars. The final winner walked absent with a grand complete of $2.

Beer was not cheap. A can of Bud Light Lovers was priced at $12. A can of Stella, $18. A daiquiri, $20.

Then there was the equally expensive foodstuff. Tacos for $15. Cheesesteaks, pizza and Cuban sandwiches were an extra buck, for $16. Just one guy saw the charges, muttered “$16 for a chicken sandwich?” and walked absent.

Lovers purchasing an Unattainable Burger with chips at the Grill stand experienced to fork above $20. How about that half-pound premium angus cheeseburger with chips? That’ll be $16. Want chicken tenders and sea salt fries? $14, remember to.

At Market Burger, an 18-inch Essential West warm puppy topped with candied critical limes, coleslaw and peppers price tag $28. But here’s the deal: It feeds two.

Movie star sightings were being a dime a dozen.

Rap stars Jay-Z and G-Eazy strolled the grounds along with NFL legends Dan Marino and Michael Vick. Pitbull — Mr. 305 — and his dance crew performed a set for fans gathered outdoors the stadium, opening with “Don’t Cease the Occasion.”

Also spotted ended up Beyonce, Alex Rodriguez, Shaquille O’Neal and Kevin Hart, David Beckham, Paul McCartney, Jeff Bezos, Marc Anthony, MC Hammer, Meek Mill and Pat Riley.

Before the recreation began, a short tribute was paid to the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the other 7 persons who have been killed a week ago when their helicopter crashed into a hillside close to Calabasas, Calif. In the course of the tribute, lovers could be heard yelling “We really like you, Kobe!” in the course of the stadium.

For those people driving to the stadium without a parking move, members of the Miami Back garden neighborhood near the stadium posted signals on their lawns marketing parking for the match. 1 homeowner was charging $100.

Uber and Lyft prices remained average, jogging individuals coming from Brickell, Miami Beach or Wynwood close to $35 a journey to the sport.

However, that price surged at instances to $45.

Not all people was on their finest behaviour for the duration of Super Bowl 7 days.