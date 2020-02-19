[celebrate-all-things-local-at-localtopia-festival-in-st.-pete]

by: Lila Gross
Posted:
/ Updated:
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – What could be more suited for “Living Local with Lila” than a festival to celebrate all the great things in St. Pete?
LOCALTOPIA will be back in Williams Park for the seventh year with more vendors than ever before.
Around 250 of St. Petersburg’s favorite independent businesses and community organizations will come together to put on a full day of fun.
This year, breweries are booming in town and LOCALTOPIA will highlight many of them.
Starting at noon, a dozen local breweries will start pouring their own special brews, found only at their taprooms.
Festivalgoers can also enjoy Prosecco, hard-seltzer, and cider by visiting the “Bubble Room” and new “Mimosa Bar”.
LOCALTOPIA is St. Pete’s largest “Community Celebration of All Things Local” put on by the Independent Business Alliance, Keep Saint Petersburg Local (KSPL).
The event takes place down 3rd Street North, which has been closed between 1st and 2nd Avenues.
LOCALTOPIA kicks off on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. and will go until 5 p.m.
CLICK HERE to learn more about LOCALTOPIA.
LATEST STORIES:
Top Videos
Ruskin man creates purple light display to honor mother fighting pancreatic cancer
Pinellas Co. Student taste-testing
Tampa parents frustrated with proposed school boundaries
Hillsborough Co. Commission to vote on decriminalizing marijuana
Wednesday Morning Forecast
Leto High School football team remembers beloved coach
Remarkable Women contest finalist: Julie Reyes
Work begins at MacDill Air Force Base to find long lost cemetery
Pres. Trump pardons ex-NFL owner with ties to Tampa Bay area
st. petersburg child neglect case
Legislature Questions the Security of University Research
Hulett family cope with sudden loss of son Bradley
Trending Stories